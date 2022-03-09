The last few years have been tricky for Türkiye's relations with Russia. They have backed opposing sides in the Syrian and Libyan conflicts and yet managed to cooperate on important geopolitical issues.

Diplomatic ties hit rock bottom in 2015 after a Turkish F-16 shot down a Russian bomber. Moscow put in place a set of economic countermeasures, which included stopping Russian tourists from visiting Türkiye.

Relations improved in subsequent years and Ankara bought a surface-to-air S-400 missile system from Russia despite opposition from the United States.

But after Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine last month, Turkish policymakers faced a new set of economic challenges.

“This could have ramifications because both Russia and Ukraine are important trading partners of Türkiye,” says Dr Oktay Tanrisever, an international relations professor at the Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara.

"Türkiye imports commodities such as wheat from them. Russian attack will probably lead to a collapse of the Ukrainian economy,” he tells TRT World.

Türkiye’s trade volume with the two countries was around $41 billion last year - a major chunk of which consisted of what Ankara paid for Russian gas.

When it comes to the countries from which Türkiye imports goods and services, Russia comes second only to China. In turn, Russia is the tenth largest export market of Turkish goods such as tomatoes and apricots.

That the war could have negative consequences at a time when the global economy was only beginning to recover from the impact of the pandemic has worried officials.

If the conflict dragged on, it could have an impact on Türkiye’s economy, finance minister Nureddin Nebati said last week.

“Of course, the duration and size of the war are important in the impact of this undesired geopolitical tension on our economy,” Nebati told Anadolu Agency (AA).

“It is our greatest wish that this war ends as soon as possible.”

The sanction labyrinth

Led by the US, a host of developed nations, including the European Union and the UK, have imposed debilitating financial sanctions on Russia.

Russian banks have been kicked out of the SWIFT international payment system, making it difficult for traders to make and receive payments.