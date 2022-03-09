At least six US states have been targeted by hackers linked to China who exploited vulnerabilities in web programs.

"APT41's recent activity against US state governments consists of significant new capabilities," researchers at cybersecurity company Mandiant said on Tuesday.

Notorious Chinese hacking group APT41 has been targeting US states in a tenacious and adaptive campaign, according to a Mandiant report.

From last May to this February, the group compromised at least six state government networks by exploiting vulnerabilities in internet-facing programs including an animal health reporting app, according to Mandiant.

Victims and data targeted by hackers were "consistent with an espionage operation" Mandiant said, but did not rule out that the motive could have been money given the group's "history of moonlighting for personal financial gain."

APT41 quickly adapted attacks to take advantage of new computer vulnerabilities that were made public, according to Mandiant.

'Persistent cyber espionage'

For example, within hours of Apache Foundation announcing a critical flaw, the hackers began taking advantage of it and compromised at least two US state governments "as well as their more traditional targets in the insurance and telecommunications industries," the report said.