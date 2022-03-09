South Koreans have begun to vote for their next president, with the race a tight battle between the two frontrunners liberal Lee Jae-myung and conservative Yoon Suk-yeol.

Election day is a public holiday in the country of 44 million voters, with polling booths open from 6 am (2100 GMT) to 6 pm on Wednesday.

An additional 90 minutes will be allotted after closing when Covid-positive voters will be allowed to cast their ballots.

Record early voting indicates turnout will be high after a campaign dominated by mud-slinging between Lee, of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon of the opposition People Power Party.

The first voters arrived at polling stations as it was still dark, lining up at polling stations wearing their masks.

READ MORE:South Korean ruling party leader attacked during election campaign

Country in grip of Omicron wave