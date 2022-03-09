Pentagon has rejected Poland's offer to give the US its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, in a rare public display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Poland's proposal earlier on Tuesday to deliver the jets to the US Ramstein Air Base in Germany "to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATOallies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenge sit presents, but we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Kirby said.

"It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it," he said.

Poland offered all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US, potentially advancing an arrangement that would allow the warplanes to be passed along to Ukraine's military as it confronts invading Russian forces.

Ukraine has been pleading for more warplanes and Washington has been looking at a proposal under which Poland would supply Ukraine with the MiG-29s and in turn receive American F-16s to make up for their loss.

The Polish Foreign Ministry announced the plan in a statement, which said the jets would be delivered to Ramstein free of charge.

"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities," it said.

The Polish government also appealed to other owners of MIG-29 jets to follow suit.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said: "To my knowledge, it wasn’t pre-consulted with us that they plan to get these planes to us."

Russian warning

Former Soviet-bloc NATO members Bulgaria and Slovakia also have Soviet-made fighter jets in their air forces.

The handover of Poland's warplanes would signal Western resolve to do more to deter Russia.

Militarily, it would be unlikely to be a game-changer.

The number of aircraft is relatively small. The MiG-29s also are inferior to more sophisticated Russian aircraft and could be easy prey for Russian pilots and Russian missiles.

Russia has warned that supporting Ukraine's air force would be seen in Moscow as participating in the conflict and open up suppliers to possible retaliation.

It would also weaken Poland's own air force at a time of heightened danger in Eastern Europe.

