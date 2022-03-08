Women have been fighting patriarchy using the power of the pen throughout history. Their novels, stories and poems are evidence of the suppression of women and blatant gender inequality.

Unfortunately, patriarchal societies are still in existence. It is only in the past century that there has been progressive change for women, but the gender pay gap and the #metoo movement suggests there is still more to do.

The issue for all women is that patriarchal societies operate around male dominance and keeping women suppressed and subservient. In Islamic societies where this happens, it is not to do with God’s law, but lingering patriarchal culture and male self-interest.

The treatment bestowed upon women was stifling, and oppressive. Luckily for us, some female writers and poets chose to write about these conditions, giving us a sense of how these women felt and lived. Some had to initially write with male pseudonyms, or had their works rejected several times for them to only be published or recognised posthumously.

For Women’s History Month, I choose to celebrate female literary heroines across the world who in their own unique ways champion the cause of women, and play a part in our road to liberation.

In this, they are connected on a deeper level that transcends borders, faiths, races and language. They have been united in their call to freedom and justice, and are evidence of the capability, strength and intelligence of women against all odds.

Maya Angelou

Dr Maya Angelou (1928-2014) was a writer, poet and civil rights activist. She used the power of her words to highlight injustice and to speak for those without a voice.

Her most famous work was I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings which she wrote in 1969. This is the first of seven autobiographical books, in which she talks about her childhood, including being raped by her mother’s boyfriend when she was only seven-years-old. This trauma caused her to go mute for five years but awakened a love for reading and a skill of communicating through the written word.

Angelou’s poetry and writing addresses important socio-political subjects and issues, as well as positive portrayals of the Black community and female empowerment. She used her art to champion others and challenge inequality.

One of my favourite poems is Still I Rise, as it resonates on a multitude of levels. This is one of her best-known poems and was used by Nelson Mandela in his presidential inauguration speech.

Still I Rise (excerpt):

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may tread me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

Beatrix Potter

Beatrix Potter (1866-1943) is the much-loved author and artist of timeless children’s tales including the most famous, The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-duck.