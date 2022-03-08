The leader of the Proud Boys, one of the main far-right groups in the US, has been arrested over his role in the assault against the US Capitol last year, officials said.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 38, has been indicted on conspiracy and other charges along with five other members of the organisation, said Matthew Graves, US attorney for the District of Columbia on Tuesday. Graves is leading the sprawling probe into the insurrection targeting the seat of US democracy on January 6, 2021.

Tarrio, a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, is not accused of physically breaching the US Capitol along with hundreds-strong mob of then president's supporters who overran the building that houses Congress on January 6, 2021, as lawmakers gathered to certify Joe Biden's election win over Trump.

Rather, the indictment states that Tarrio "led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol."

Tarrio was arrested on January 4 of last year on a warrant charging him with the destruction of property in the burning of a Black Lives Matter banner posted at a church in Washington.

He was released and ordered to stay out of Washington, which would explain why he was not in the city the day of the insurrection.