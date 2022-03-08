The United States has reiterated its support for a Moroccan plan for autonomy in Western Sahara to settle the kingdom's decades-old conflict with the Polisario independence movement.

"We continue to view Morocco's autonomy plan as serious, credible and realistic," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday during a visit to the US ally.

Her regional tour will also include Morocco's arch-rival Algeria.

Sherman voiced support for Staffan de Mistura, the UN's Western Sahara envoy, who is working to revive a peace process that has been stalled since 2019.

"We do so with an open mind to find a resolution that will lead to an enduring and dignified outcome for all parties," Sherman told journalists after meeting with Morocco's top diplomat Nasser Bourita.

Bourita noted Washington's "clear and constant position" on Western Sahara and the autonomy plan.

Rabat sees the vast stretch of desert, a former Spanish colony with rich phosphate resources and access to lucrative Atlantic fishing waters, as an integral part of its territory.

Morocco laid claim to the area after Spain withdrew in 1975.

The Polisario Front took up arms to demand independence, proclaiming the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in 1976 and fighting a 16-year war with Morocco.

Morocco now controls 80 percent of the territory, while the rest is run by the Polisario Front.

Polisario Front has continued to demand an independence referendum on the basis of a 1991 deal that included a ceasefire.

