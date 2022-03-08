Russian authorities have come down heavily on anti-war protests nationwide, arresting and beating protesters as well as threatening them with lengthy prison sentences across the country.

More than 4,300 people were detained at various protest sites on Sunday alone.

An independent Russian human rights group aimed at stopping political persecution, OVD-Info, says that detentions occurred in 53 cities.

In the last 11 days since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 10,000 people have been detained at protests, OVD-Info says.

Protesters described riot police grabbing, beating and dragging people into buses to be taken away to hours of detention and heavy penalties.

To verify the demonstrators’ stories, TRT World reviewed videos of the protests and arrests as well as speaking to witnesses.

However, some elements of the protesters' statements were impossible to verify.

Videos from independent Russian news outlets covering the protests showed officers using truncheons and stun guns to disperse crowds of people chanting “No to war!” on St Petersburg’s central avenue and Moscow’s Manezhnaya Square.

Dozens of protesters in the city of Yekaterinburg, in the Ural Mountains, were also seen being arrested and taken away in overcrowded buses.

Russia’s interior ministry said earlier that police had detained around 3,500 people, including 1,700 in Moscow, 750 in St Petersburg and 1,061 in other cities.

The ministry said 5,200 people had taken part in the protests.

Other clips showed Trios of Omon, Russia’s feared paramilitary policemen, in urban military camo uniforms, helmets and body armour, positioned on every block.

“They are really huge and terrifying. They grabbed and dragged me to the bus where I spent three hours with at least 78 more people in the bus,” Kristina, 23, told TRT World.

The incident happened in Moscow. She gave only her first name to protect her security and privacy.

“After that, they took us to the station and that was really the worst part of my life. It was the first time I got arrested. I know that policemen are not the kindest people in the world but I didn't expect this level of sneaky and gross attitude.

“They don’t want to give us water, food and lawyer. We waited 24 hours before we were questioned.

“They told my friend that they will break his finger if he does not agree to the fingerprinting request.”

Protesters told TRT World that uniformed police routinely checked people’s documents. They searched their bags and threatened to “destroy their lives if they persist".

They also said that upon signing a confession, fines went up to $150 as well as a criminal record for participation in protests.

Protesters have also noted that the police did not bother writing up separate charge sheets. All statements were the same for everyone arrested.

“In the confession, they wrote that I was shouting ‘no war’ and didn't obey the police when they asked us to stop. They used the same text for all people,” Alexander told TRT World.

He lives in Moscow and gave only his first name to protect his security and privacy.