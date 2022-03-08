Israeli President Isaac Herzog will pay a visit to Ankara on March 9 and meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a remarkable development for both states, whose ambassadors were withdrawn from their respective hosting states in 2018, the two presidents are likely to discuss the range of issues affecting the two states.

Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), an Israeli think-tank, believes the Israel-Türkiye meeting is based on Türkiye’s normalisation efforts with several regional states, including the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

“In this respect, the rapprochement between Türkiye and the UAE paved the way for the other rapprochements and for the meeting of President Herzog and President Erdogan to happen,” Lindenstrauss, an Israeli academic and an expert on Turkish foreign policy, tells TRT World.

“The mere fact that the visit is happening is a positive sign for the relations between Türkiye and Israel. The next step should be the return of ambassadors to Ankara and Tel Aviv, and then, at least at the formal level, we will be back to where we were after the 2016 normalisation agreement,” she says.

The long-standing Palestinian conflict and the Arab-Israeli tensions have pushed the Ankara-Tel Aviv ties to difficult points. Still, realist diplomacy has almost always prevailed and opened the reconciliation process.

From 2008 to 2016, Türkiye-Israel tensions escalated for various reasons, from Israel's blockade of Gaza to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unfriendly approach toward Ankara. After a normalisation agreement in 2016, ties have gotten worse after the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2018.

But as the anti-Netanyahu government came into power last year, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister was gone, creating a new opportunity for both states to start a new beginning. Also, different normalisation efforts between Türkiye and the UAE and Israel and Gulf states across the Middle East have recently created a positive atmosphere for reconciliation.

“There is a need to use the current meeting between the presidents for the purpose of rebuilding trust between the sides,” says Lindenstrauss.

Mustafa Fatih Yavuz, a Jerusalem-based political analyst, also sees the upcoming meeting as “a confidence-building measure,” which can pave the way for the instalment of a full normalisation process.

“Even after their meetings, possibly, the two states can declare that they will send their ambassadors back to Türkiye and Israel,” Yavuz tells TRT World.

Despite political differences, “Türkiye is a potential ally and a significant partner in our region,” says Yoram Schweitzer, a former member of the Israeli intelligence community who now heads the Program on Terrorism and Low-Intensity Conflict at the INSS, referring to Israel-Türkiye ties.

Seeing Türkiye’s positive approach, “Israel tries to send political signals to Türkiye to re-coordinate the relationship,” Schweitzer tells TRT World.

"There are a number of benefits for both sides to have a dialogue. Türkiye as an exceptional country continues to have a rare capability to talk to different sides," a prominent member of Türkiye's Jewish community, whose members will also meet Herzog during his meeting, tells TRT World.

Ukraine crisis

The sides also find each other on the same page regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Both Türkiye and Israel are simultaneously mediating between Moscow and Kiev to address the bloody conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went to Moscow last weekend, where he spoke directly to Putin. Türkiye will also host a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers on Thursday, with the aim of ceasing hostilities.

“Both states are not acting like Western states currently do in regard to the Ukraine conflict. Türkiye and Israel want to have good terms with both Russia and Ukraine for their own reasons. In the meeting, they might talk about how the two states can work together to mediate between Moscow and Kiev,” Yavuz says.