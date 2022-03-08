WORLD
Bomb blast in Pakistan's Balochistan kills members of security forces
The bombing happened hours after Pakistan's President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi in Balochistan province.
Some of those listed as wounded were in critical condition. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 8, 2022

At least five security personnel have been killed and over two dozen injured after a bomb exploded near a government building in southwest Pakistan.

The blast happened on Tuesday near an open area where an annual cultural show was being held, local media said.

Wazir Murree, a local police official, said rescuers transported the dead and wounded to hospitals, where an emergency had been declared.

He provided no further details and only said some of those listed as wounded were in critical condition. 

The bombing happened hours after Pakistan's President Arif Alvi attended the festival in Sibi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Sibi, in Balochistan. 

Tuesday's bombing in Balochistan happened days after a suicide bomber dispatched by Daesh struck inside a Shia Muslim mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar during Friday prayers, killing at least 57 worshippers and wounding 194 people.

READ MORE: Scores killed in Pakistan mosque attack, Daesh claims responsibility

Long-running violence

Balochistan is the scene of a long-running insurgency by small Baloch secessionist groups which for decades have staged attacks on security forces and police to press their demands for independence.

Although authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, violence has continued in the province. 

Local militants and sleeper cells of Daesh terror group also have a presence there.

READ MORE:Deadly bomb hits Pakistan police convoy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
