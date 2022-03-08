The killing of Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov in Ukraine, as claimed by Kiev, has led many people on the social media to question if he was a relative of Russian army chief Valery Gerasimov.

What sparked people’s curiosity on Tuesday are interesting facts about the two military men.

Not only do the two share the same surname, they also come from a Turkic-majority city of Kazan, where they went to the same school.

45-year old Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defence Ministry did not comment on the Ukrainian claim.

Russian state newspaper Pravda also reported on the death of Gerasimov. Christo Grozev, executive director of investigative journalism outfit Bellingcat, also said in a tweet that it had confirmed Gerasimov's death.

Young Gerasimov was born on July 9, 1977 in Kazan. He graduated from the Kazan Higher Tank Command School in 1999.

Russia's military chief was also born in Kazan in 1955, and also graduated from the same tank command school in 1977.

Young general, whose full name is Vitaly Petrovich Gerasimov, does not appear to be the son of the elder one as his patronymic name, Petrovitch, means that he is the son of Petro. Nevertheless, there could be a connection between the two.