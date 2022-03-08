The United States has said any ban on Russian oil and gas imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine should be seen "through a different prism" than other synchronised sanctions with Western allies.

"I would look at it through a different prism than past coordinated efforts," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday, emphasising the "very different circumstance" between Europe, especially Germany, and the United States in regard to Russian energy resources.

Certain European countries are highly dependent on Russian oil and gas, while the United States has its own significant resources.

"Our capabilities and our capacities are very different both because we import such a smaller percentage of oil from Russia than the Europeans do, but also because we have a much larger capacity for producing our own oil," Psaki said.

She noted that "no decision has been made at this point" by US President Joe Biden on implementing a unilateral ban, as Democratic and Republican lawmakers work on a draft bill banning Russian oil imports to the United States.

Prioritising western unity

The White House has made efforts not to fracture the largely unified front with Western allies on sanctions against Russia so far, but cracks emerged on Monday over the prospect of an energy ban –– a move unpalatable to Germany, which is dependent on Russian gas.

The issue was raised in video teleconference talks on Monday between the leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Britain over the Ukraine conflict, the White House said.

Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Boris Johnson "affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," a US statement said.