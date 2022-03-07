WORLD
Woman raped 'every 10 minutes', femicide 'every 7 hours' in Brazil
Number of rapes in the South American country increased 3.7 percent in 2021, to 56,098, a new report shows, calling for "urgent" action.
Study was based on official reports to police, meaning there are likely more assault cases uncounted. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 7, 2022

A woman was raped every 10 minutes last year in Brazil and there was a femicide every seven hours, according to a report, whose authors called for "urgent" action.

The number of rapes in the South American country increased 3.7 percent in 2021, to 56,098, found the report from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, published on the eve of International Women's Day.

Femicides declined by 2.7 percent, but with an overall total of 1,319 for the year, the figure remained alarming, said the organisation's director, Samira Bueno.

"Despite the small decline in femicides, the numbers remain very high," she said in a statement.

"These figures show the urgency of implementing public policies to shelter victims, as well as prevent and confront violence against women and girls in Brazil."

The study was based on official reports to police, meaning there are likely more assault cases uncounted.

It also found 2020 was marked by a sharp increase in femicides from February to May, at the height of stay-at-home measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

SOURCE:AFP
