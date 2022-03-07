WORLD
Israeli police kill Palestinian man in alleged knife-attack
Israeli police allege a knife-wielding Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli officers in occupied Jerusalem's annexed Old City before being shot dead by forces at the site.
Sources identified the Palestinian as Abdel Rahman Qassam, 22, from the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah in occupied West Bank.
March 7, 2022

Israeli police have shot dead a Palestinian man in occupied Jerusalem's Old City after he allegedly stabbed and wounded two police officers with a knife, the second such incident in as many days.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said on Monday it was treating two men in their 20s — the two officers — who were in moderate condition. The police said the Palestinian was critically wounded and later died.

Palestinian sources identified him as Abdel Rahman Qassam, 22, from the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah.

Israeli police alleged the Palestinian man had come from Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam's third-holiest site, where violence exploded last May after Israeli police and illegal settlers stormed the compound in response to worshippers throwing rocks. 

Hamas, which governs besieged Gaza, praised the "stabbing attack" as a response to Israel's "extrajudicial killings" of Palestinians in Jerusalem, though it did not claim the attacker as a member of the group.

"These operations will continue as long as the occupation continues its aggression and its violations against the sacred sites in Jerusalem," Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said.

READ MORE: Israeli troops kill another Palestinian teenager in occupied East Jerusalem

Spot for violence

On Sunday, Israeli police shot and killed a 19-year-old Palestinian after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the Old City. The officer was lightly wounded.

Another Palestinian was killed on Sunday in the occupied West Bank after he allegedly attacked Israeli troops with Molotov cocktails.

Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in some instances and of killing Palestinians who could have been arrested.

Nine other Palestinians have been killed since February 8 in the occupied West Bank. 

The Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza for a future independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel considers all of occupied Jerusalem to be its capital.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, including the Old City and its Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites, along with the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war. 

It later annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognised by most of the international community.

READ MORE: Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian teen in occupied East Jerusalem

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
By Tuncay Şahin