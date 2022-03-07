The United Nations and the United States have demanded an end to the blockade on oil production at two of Libya’s key oil fields as prices soared to over $130 a barrel.

Stephanie Williams, the UN special adviser on Libya, said on Monday that blocking oil production from the Sharara and el Feel fields “deprives all Libyans from their major source of revenue.”

She tweeted: “The oil blockade should be lifted.”

Richard Norland, the US ambassador to Libya, also called for an immediate end to the shutdown.

The closures have caused Libya’s daily oil production to drop by 330,000 barrels, according to the state-run National Oil Corporation.

Before the shutdown, Libya’s production stood at around 1.2 million barrels a day.

The North African nation has the ninth-largest known oil reserves in the world, and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.

READ MORE:Hundreds of pro-Haftar foreign mercenaries to leave Libya