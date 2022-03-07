Israel has fired several missiles toward Syrian regime's military positions near the capital of Damascus, killing two civilians and causing material damage.

Syrian regime's defence ministry said Israeli warplanes flying over neighbouring Lebanon fired the missiles toward Syria on Monday, adding that the regime's air defences shot down most of the missiles.

It gave no further details or say how the civilians were killed.

It was the first Israeli attack inside Syria since Russia, a key backer of regime's head Bashar al Assad, invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Israel did not comment on the attack and rarely acknowledges such operations.

But it has launched hundreds of strikes on targets inside the regime-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war.

READ MORE:What drives Israel's military aggression in Syria