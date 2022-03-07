Türkiye has announced a tripartite meeting with Ukraine and Russia to be held at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum later this week.

"We will hold this meeting in a tripartite format in Antalya on Thursday, March 10," said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday.

Expressing hope that the meeting "will be a turning point" and "important step" towards peace and stability, the Turkish foreign minister said Ankara would "continue to make efforts for a lasting peace."

Cavusoglu announced the attendance of both Dmytro Kuleba and Sergey Lavrov to the three-day forum, as he said both parties asked him to be present during the meeting.

"Hope this step will lead to peace and stability," he added.

Intense diplomatic efforts