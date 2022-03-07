Last Sunday, on their arrival in Islamabad for what is Australia's first cricket tour of Pakistan in almost 24 years, the visiting players must have felt like Alice in Wonderland.

They were ferried to the hotel from the airport, surrounded by thousands of security officials. The security, according to insiders, was tighter than is accorded to visiting heads of state. None of the men in the touring party, including skipper Pat Cummins, would have had such a surreal experience in the past.

Cummins later commented: "We know this isn’t a normal tour…It’s a special moment in our lives and careers."

It is indeed a special tour which comes after a very long pause. Australia's last Pakistan tour was in 1998. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's star fast bowler, was born three years later. Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq, who hit his maiden Test century on the first day of the series opener in Rawalpindi on Friday, was just two years old. Cummins was only four years old when the Aussies came here with Mark Taylor at the helm.

For years, top international teams like Australia have stayed away from Pakistan, citing security fears. It became even worse for Pakistan in 2009, when the country became a pariah in the sporting world after armed men ambushed the visiting Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore.

But in recent years, international cricketers have been visiting the country following an improvement in the security situation. One of the prime reasons behind the return of international action is the birth of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a professional Twenty20 league that features both Pakistani and foreign stars. Test-playing nations like Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe and South Africa have visited Pakistan in recent years. Still, the all-format tour of Australia is the biggest cricketing event to take place in Pakistan in quite some time.

"It's indeed an occasion to celebrate for all of us," Pakistan cricket legend Zaheer Abbas told TRT World in an interview on Saturday. "This tour should really boost Pakistan's campaign to revive international cricket at home," added Abbas, a former Pakistan Test captain.

Abbas believes that the current tour is not just a positive development for Pakistan cricket but also for world cricket.

"As it is, only a handful of teams play Test cricket. Out of them, even fewer are as good as Pakistan and Australia. That is why not having Tests in Pakistan for such a long period was also a loss for international cricket," said Abbas, a former President of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Abbas is now hoping that the tour, which includes three Tests, three One-day Internationals (ODIs) and a lone Twenty20 International, will be held smoothly and without incident.

There have been fears in the lead up to the tour when Ashton Agar, one of the members of the Australian squad, received a death threat on social media. The threat was quickly dismissed by both Pakistani and Australian authorities but not before it made headlines all over the cricket world.

Meanwhile, when both teams were in action at the Rawalpindi Stadium on the opening day of the series, there was a grim reminder that security remains an issue in Pakistan. Dozens of worshippers were killed during Friday prayers in a suicide bombing at a mosque in the north-western city of Peshawar.

Slow and grassless

Former Pakistan Test captain Aamer Sohail believes Pakistani authorities will need to find ways to ensure that visiting teams feel safer in the future and can have "normal tours" like in the past.

"We have become too rhetorical about this tour. Yes, it's been 24 years since Australia's last visit, but instead of focusing on it [this tour], we should focus on the future," Sohail told TRT World.

"To ensure that such long gaps [in teams touring Pakistan] do not happen in the future, we need to liaison better with foreign teams. We have to make Pakistan an attractive destination for visiting teams. That won't happen overnight, but we have to start taking steps to reach a point where teams can enjoy our legendary hospitality. They should be able to enjoy Pakistan instead of just spending their time in hotels or on the cricket ground."

Currently, international cricketers visiting Pakistan are confined to their team hotels for security reasons.