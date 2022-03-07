Some 300 Haitian migrants have reached the United States after their wooden boat ran aground near a Florida Keys private club.

The packed boat beached on Sunday near Ocean Reef, an upscale private club in North Key Largo, on the southern tip of Florida, said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, cited by the Miami Herald.

"Initial reports show the people involved in this suspected smuggling venture are Haitian," the US Coast Guard said.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N Slosar of the US Border Patrol said multiple agencies were responding to a "dangerous situation in the Florida Keys involving approximately 300 migrants... many in need of medical attention."

He said 163 of those on the boat had swum to shore, sharing a photo on Twitter of the vessel crowded with people and listing sharply to one side.

Another picture showed some 20 people wrapped in striped towels clustered on the shore, piles of what appear to be wet clothes nearby.

READ MORE:'We're desperate': Haitian migrants losing hope as US deports hundreds