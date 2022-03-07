The former chief executive of India's National Stock Exchange has been arrested in a bizarre corporate misgovernance scandal featuring a supposed Himalayan yogi.

Chitra Ramkrishna - a high-flying executive once feted as the "queen of the bourse" - was detained by Central Bureau of Investigation, India's equivalent of the FBI, in Delhi, a senior officer said on Monday.

Ramkrishna allegedly took business advice from a mystic throughout her 2013-2016 tenure at one of the world's largest derivatives exchanges.

A 190-page report released by regulators last month revealed damning details of how Ramkrishna, 59, shared sensitive information with a spiritual adviser she supposedly met by the River Ganges.

The former boss of India's largest stock exchange "had abdicated all her powers to the unknown person" and "was merely a puppet in his hands", regulators said in the report, without identifying the yogi.

Last month, federal police arrested Ramkrishna's former protege Anand Subramanian, whom she hired and later promoted on an astronomical salary, despite him having no relevant experience, allegedly on the advice of the yogi.

Spiritual leaders and "godmen" have long enjoyed vast followings in India and the business world is no exception in the highly religious nation of 1.4 billion people.

