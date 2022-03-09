On February 12, without waiting for his term of office to end in 2024, President Gurbanguly of Turkmenistan announced early presidential elections on March 12. Four days after the decision, the president's 40-year-old son Serdar Berdymukhamedov registered as a presidential candidate, nominated by the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan. Serdar Berdymukhamedov meets the formal criteria.

The incumbent president’s son has had a long official career. Between 2016 and 2020, he was a member of parliament; between 2008 and 2011, he worked at the Embassy of the Republic in Russia; in 2018, he became Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. For about two years, he headed the government of the Akhal province, and his last major position was as Minister of Industry from 2020 to 2021.

Whether he truly earned all his positions or owes his career and promotion to his origins will become apparent when he inevitably leads the country.

There are also media reports about his authoritarian tendencies. Like his father, Serdar is known as a tough man who would lead with an iron fist and not tolerate criticism.

On the one hand, the experience and harsh rule under Saparmurat Niyazov, the first leader of the country, and Berdymukhamedov, contributes to the apparent longevity of their power in Turkmenistan. On the other hand, any irremovability of power is a ticking time bomb.

Authority is strong, but it comes at a cost. Researchers, NGOs and rights watchdogs have noted that the political system is based on excessive control and corruption. On the latter, the Central Asian country keeps pace with record-breaking countries such as Syria, Yemen, and Libya, all of which are in active war.

A change of face ⁠— father instead of son ⁠— may not be enough to address local challenges.

Regional turmoil

Turkmenistan is the most closed and, therefore, most unpredictable country in Central Asia. For more than 30 years, since the formation of the independent republic, its leaders – first Niyazov then Berdymukhamedov – have maintained a multi-vector and non-aligned foreign policy.

In contrast to Kyrgyzstan, where there was a bitter struggle between the United States and Russia for influence and military bases; Kazakhstan, which is completely oriented to the Russian integration model; and Tajikistan, which has territorial disputes with Kyrgyzstan, the Turkmen capital Ashgabat keeps its distance from all alliances, and maintains good relations with its neighbours.

Even with troubled Afghanistan, Turkmen leaders have been able to find common ground. During the civil war in the 1990s, Niyazov managed to be friends with the Taliban and their Northern Alliance opponents and supplied oil to both sides.

However, with the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the increasing regionalisation of global politics, it has become much more difficult to maintain neutrality and non-alignment. The clearest example is Kazakhstan, where Russia's influence was already strong. When a crisis challenged the legitimacy of the local government, it was Moscow who came to the capital Nursultan’s aid, tying the future of an officially "multi-vector" Kazakhstan even more closely to itself.