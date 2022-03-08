Late last week, an agreement was struck between the Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams to establish so-called “humanitarian corridors” allowing civilians to evacuate from urban centres under attack from Russian forces.

Without much additional detail, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said these corridors were to be implemented in areas where the heaviest fighting is currently taking place. In response, Russia declared a ceasefire to allow civilians to evacuate from the besieged city of Mariupol on the Ukrainian Black Sea coast.

However, the deal quickly collapsed. Ukraine accused Russia of violating the agreement and even targeting the escape routes that were to be used. There were numerous other reported incidents of Russian forces deliberately targeting civilians attempting to escape, including a family fleeing advancing Russian forces on the outskirts of Kiev.

On Monday, March 7, Russia once again announced that there would be a cessation of hostilities the following morning in several Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol and the capital Kiev, to allow civilians to evacuate.

Many of the proposed evacuation routes lead towards Russia and Belarus, which Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk called "unacceptable." Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia denied the accusations and said: “ultimately it will be the choice of the people themselves where they want to be evacuated to.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed scepticism about the sincerity of Russia’s announcement.

If humanitarian corridors are actually to be implemented, not only would they represent a positive development for civilians in Ukraine but they could also provide space for further diplomatic openings, in the hope that tensions between Russia and Ukraine and Russia and the West could be cooled. Perhaps they could even pave the way to a more permanent solution.

President Vladimir Putin’s reported insistence on nothing short of Ukraine’s total surrender does not lend much hope in this regard.

The Syrian experience

Russia’s recent history of military intervention tells us that hopes to see such agreements implemented are likely overly hopeful and arguably naïve. Moscow has brokered similar “de-escalation” and “reconciliation” agreements in Syria since 2015, which more often than not ended up with Russia consolidating its positions on the ground.

A series of broken ceasefire agreements by the Russian-backed Syrian regime from 2016 onwards is demonstrative of Moscow’s disingenuous commitment to implementing such agreements. In opposition-held areas of the country, Russia and Russian-backed regime forces have on numerous occasions violated agreements brokered by Türkiye, while continuing to target key civilian infrastructure.