Russian authorities have continued to block news outlets and to arrest protesters in an effort to tighten control over what information the domestic audience sees about the invasion of Ukraine.

Several prominent online outlets were blocked on Sunday, on top of dozens of others that were blocked last week.

Others decided to halt operation in Russia because of new repressive laws or refused to cover the invasion at all because of the pressure. Thousands of protesters have been detained all across Russia.

Most recently, BBC World News has been taken off air in Russia, the broadcaster has said.

The new additions to the list of blocked media also included Mediazona, a news site that covers Russia's police and justice system and has been an indispensable source of information about political arrests and high-profile court cases; the 7x7 site covering regional news; the Troitsky Variant popular science newspaper that has published an open letter decrying the invasion; and two regional news sites that also spoke out against the attack.

EU bans Russian media

Russia's move to ban foreign media outlets is largely a reciprocal measure against Western states that have been sought to stifle Russian media outlets.

Last week, Russian outlets such as RT and Sputnik were banned in the European Union with immediate effect for what EU politicians called systematic disinformation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The sanction means EU operators will be prohibited from broadcasting, facilitating or otherwise contributing to the dissemination of any RT and Sputnik content.

Broadcasting licences or authorisation, transmission and distribution arrangements between the two companies and their EU counterparts will also be suspended.