TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye ready to help end war by 'peaceful means'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses importance of taking urgent steps for a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and signing a peace agreement.
Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye ready to help end war by 'peaceful means'
Erdogan reiterates his call for a ceasefire as the Russia-Ukraine war continues on its eleventh day. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 6, 2022

Türkiye is ready to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict by “peaceful means” as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call.

Erdogan spoke with Putin on Sunday about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and what to do to solve the issue.

He reiterated his call for a ceasefire as the war continues on its eleventh day.

“A ceasefire would not only resolve humanitarian concerns, but also give an opportunity to find a political solution,” he stated.

Türkiye is in contact with the Ukrainian side and other countries, he said, adding that it “will continue efforts for comprehensive negotiations.”

On Saturday, Erdogan also discussed the latest developments about the Russia-Ukraine war with European Council President Charles Michel over the phone.

Erdogan told Michel that Türkiye will do its best to re-establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Russia’s attack on Ukraine heavy blow to peace in region

RECOMMENDED

Millions flee

At least 351 civilians, including 22 children and 41 women, have been killed and 707 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on February 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

The Russian attacks have been met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, Britain, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

READ MORE: Türkiye to use Montreux accord to prevent escalation in Russia-Ukraine war

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin