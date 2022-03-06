Türkiye is ready to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict by “peaceful means” as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call.

Erdogan spoke with Putin on Sunday about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and what to do to solve the issue.

He reiterated his call for a ceasefire as the war continues on its eleventh day.

“A ceasefire would not only resolve humanitarian concerns, but also give an opportunity to find a political solution,” he stated.

Türkiye is in contact with the Ukrainian side and other countries, he said, adding that it “will continue efforts for comprehensive negotiations.”

On Saturday, Erdogan also discussed the latest developments about the Russia-Ukraine war with European Council President Charles Michel over the phone.

Erdogan told Michel that Türkiye will do its best to re-establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

