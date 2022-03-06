BIZTECH
Italy's Prada joins other brands in suspending Russia retail operations
Prada is following in the footsteps of other multinationals and luxury brands in closing their shops in Russia, including the French giants LVMH, Hermes and Chanel.
Some of the biggest Western brands have suspended operations in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of economic sanctions. / Getty Images
By Meryem Demirhan
March 6, 2022

Italian luxury label Prada has announced it is suspending retail sales in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

"The Prada Group suspends its retail operations in Russia," the firm said on its Linkedin site, adding that the move was effective from Saturday.

"Our primary concern is for all colleagues and their families affected by the tragedy in Ukraine, and we will continue to support them," Prada said.

"The Group will continue to monitor further developments."

Multinational brands exiting Russia

Prada is following in the footsteps of other multinationals and luxury brands, including the French giants LVMH, Hermes and Chanel.

Spanish clothing giant Inditex, which owns Zara, also announced on Saturday that it was temporarily closing hundreds of shops in Russia as well as the group's online shopping store.

The company is "temporarily suspending its activity in 502 shops," it said in a statement.

"In the current circumstances Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of the operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation and temporarily suspends its activity", it added.

Russia accounts for around 8.5 percent of the group's global earnings before interest and tax, Inditex added.

READ MORE:From Apple to Shell – here are all the big companies pulling out of Russia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
