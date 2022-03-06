Israeli police have shot dead a Palestinian teenager in occupied East Jerusalem.

Palestinian state news agency Wafa on Sunday identified the teenager as 19-year-old Samer Qawasmi following the attack.

The agency, citing eyewitnesses, said the Palestinian youth was “left bleeding helplessly on the ground until he died of his critical wounds in a few minutes."

In a statement, Israeli police accused the teenager of injuring two police officers in an alleged knife attack.

Israeli forces sealed the entrances to the Old City following the incident and set up checkpoints at the roads leading to the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

