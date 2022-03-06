Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated in cities from Paris to New York in support of Ukraine, demanding an end to Russia's invasion.

Citizens worldwide have been horrified by Russia's attack, which began on February 24 and appeared to be entering a new phase with escalating bombardment.

Around 41,600 people demonstrated in 119 protests in towns and cities across France, according to interior ministry estimates. In Paris itself, some 16,000 turned out.

"Despite the suffering, we are going to win, we are sure of it," said Nataliya, a Franco-Ukrainian with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag draped over her shoulders at the Paris protest.

One of the largest rallies to demand the withdrawal of Russia's troops from Ukraine was in Zurich, where organisers believed 40,000 people took part.

Hundreds also turned out in London, including Ukrainians whose families were forced to flee Russian bombs.

'Stop the war, save Europe'