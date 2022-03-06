Israel's President Isaac Herzog will pay a two-day official visit to Türkiye on March 9-10, authorities said.

The visit is upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement by the Israeli presidency.

The Israeli president’s wife, Michal Herzog, will accompany him during the visit.

The two leaders will have a meeting at the presidential complex following an official welcoming ceremony at the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Herzog are expected to discuss several bilateral issues, including Israeli-Turkish relations, and the potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Ankara-Tel Aviv ties will be reviewed