Israel's president set to visit Türkiye after 14 years
Israel's President Isaac Herzog will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye next week making him the first Israeli head of state to visit the country since 2008.
Israel's President Isaac Herzog will be the first Israeli president to visit Türkiye after 14 years. / Reuters
Ali Topchi
March 6, 2022

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will pay a two-day official visit to Türkiye on March 9-10, authorities said.

The visit is upon the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement by the Israeli presidency.

The Israeli president’s wife, Michal Herzog, will accompany him during the visit.

The two leaders will have a meeting at the presidential complex following an official welcoming ceremony at the capital Ankara.

Erdogan and Herzog are expected to discuss several bilateral issues, including Israeli-Turkish relations, and the potential to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Ankara-Tel Aviv ties will be reviewed

The Israeli president is also expected to meet with members of the Jewish community in Türkiye's largest city Istanbul during his visit.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, bilateral ties between the two countries will be reviewed in all dimensions during the visit

The two leaders are expected to discuss steps that can be taken to improve cooperation between Türkiye and Israel, as well as exchange views on the latest regional and international developments, the statement added.

Herzog will become the first Israeli leader to visit Türkiye since 2008.

President Erdogan announced on February 3 that the Israeli president will visit Türkiye in March, adding that it will be good for Türkiye-Israel relations.

By Tuncay Şahin