One of the Taliban's most secretive leaders, whose only picture on US "most wanted" lists is a grainy semi-covered profile, has been photographed openly for the first time at a passing-out parade for new Afghan police recruits.

"For your satisfaction and for building your trust... I am appearing in the media in a public meeting with you," said Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani on Saturday in a speech at the police parade.

At the parade, Haqqani was dressed like many of the senior Taliban officials - very heavily bearded and wearing a black turban and white shawl.

He said he was showing his face so "you could know how much value we have with our leadership".

Several diplomats were in the crowd - including Pakistan's ambassador - even though no country has officially recognised the new Taliban regime.

Haqqani, who also heads the feared Haqqani Network, has previously only been photographed clearly from behind - even since they seized power last.

Haqqani's appearance suggests the Taliban have grown even more confident of their hold on the country since seizing power on August 15, two weeks before the last US-led foreign forces left.

Before the Taliban's return, Haqqani was the most senior of three deputies to leader Hibatullah Akhundzada who hasn't been seen in public for years.

READ MORE:How the Taliban governs itself

'Close ties' to Al Qaeda