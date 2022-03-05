WORLD
Myanmar junta revokes citizenship of shadow government members
The ousted lawmakers from the Asian nation's "National Unity Government" were targeted for violating "the existing laws" and "committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar".
The National Unity Government has been declared a "terrorist" organisation by the junta. / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
March 5, 2022

Myanmar's junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi's toppled administration.

The decision announced on Saturday targeted ousted lawmakers that formed the "National Unity Government" weeks after the military's power-grab last year, vowing to overturn the coup.

The NUG has since been declared a "terrorist" organisation by the junta.

Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa, minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.

The group had "violated the existing laws of the State and... found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar," according to a junta notice in state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.

A barrage of charges

Writer Ei Pencilo and prominent activists Min Ko Naing and Ei Thinzar Maung had also had their citizenship revoked according to Global New Light of Myanmar.

"Similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted," the notice from the military reportedly added.

The NUG holds no territory and has not been recognised by any foreign government with many of its members in hiding or exile.

Suu Kyi, nominated as its head, has been detained since the coup and faces a barrage of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and a subsequent military crackdown on dissent that a local monitoring group says has killed more than 1,600 people.

SOURCE:AFP
