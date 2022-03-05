Myanmar's junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi's toppled administration.

The decision announced on Saturday targeted ousted lawmakers that formed the "National Unity Government" weeks after the military's power-grab last year, vowing to overturn the coup.

The NUG has since been declared a "terrorist" organisation by the junta.

Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa, minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.

The group had "violated the existing laws of the State and... found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar," according to a junta notice in state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.

READ MORE: Rights advocates urge nations to halt jet fuel supplies to Myanmar

A barrage of charges