A Serbian far-right group held a rally in the capital, Belgrade, in support of Russian people.

The People’s Patrols started out as a group hostile to migrants and refugees crossing Serbia en route to Europe, claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin is fighting a ''Nazi and pro-Western government.''

The rally had a large number of protesters from several right-wing groups.

The crowd chanted messages of support for Russia.

Damnjan Knezevic, of the People's Patrol, and Mladen Obradovic, of Obraz, addressed demonstrators from a stage.

They said if Serbia imposes sanctions on Russia after elections next month, twice as many people will take to the streets.

"Russia, no matter how much they attack us and offer us light, is all a drop in the ocean for one Slavic soul. There is no Serb who will impose sanctions on Russia and Belarus,'' said Knezevic.

Obradovic said: "Russia is freeing the whole world from NATO threats" and that today "Putin has shown who is the strongest and bravest statesman in the world.”

Russia's influence in Serbia

Russia effectively controls the Balkan country's oil and gas industry and wields veto power at the United Nations that has helped block formal recognition of Serbia's breakaway region of Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence after NATO carried out a bombing campaign in 1999 ⁠— the alliance's first intervention against a sovereign state ⁠— which effectively ended the war between Serbia and ethnic Albanian fighters.