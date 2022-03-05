Saturday, March 5, 2022

Ukraine says Russia has lost over 10K troops

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba echoed the president's assertion that Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops.

Kuleba also said in a video message released by the Ukrainian government that the Russians had lost dozens of aircraft and hundreds of armoured vehicles.

The claim could not be independently verified. The Russian military doesn’t offer regular updates on their casualties. On Wednesday, they revealed a death toll of 498.

“Russians keep bearing devastating losses on the ground, and I cannot understand how mothers, wives and daughters of these Russian soldiers bear this pain, seeing how President Putin sends more and more of their beloved ones to Ukraine,” Kuleba said.

Kuleba added, “Ukraine is bleeding but Ukraine has not fallen and stands (with) both feet on the ground.”

Türkiye's First Lady announces solidarity with Ukrainians

Türkiye's First Lady has said the international society's exemplary solidarity for Ukraine should apply to all oppressed people regardless of their language, religion or race amid the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

On behalf of the Turkish people, Emine Erdogan sent a video message to her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenskyy showing love and respect to the Ukrainians in this hard time that the nation is facing.

"We pray to Allah for you to return to peace as soon as possible without any casualty," Erdogan said.

"The experience that Ukraine is passing through is the fire that Türkiye were trying to extinguish for years," she added.

She noted that Türkiye is hosting over 3.7 million Syrians that left their country after the so-called Arab Uprising that led the Syrian regime to crackdown on its own people who were demanding reforms.

She stressed that women and children are among those who are facing the most defenceless in a war.

"We have experienced first-hand that women and children constitute the most vulnerable group and are disproportionately affected by wars. None of us can be happy and live in peace in a world where dead children's names are mentioned in the news."

Russia resumes 'offensive' after ceasefire attempt fails

Russia's defence ministry has said it had resumed "offensive actions" in Ukraine after announcing a ceasefire earlier in the day to allow residents of two besieged cities to evacuate.

"Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence nationalists or extend the ceasefire, offensive actions have been resumed at 18:00 Moscow time (1500GMT)," defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said in a video briefing.

The first ceasefire attempted in Ukraine's southeastern port of Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame.

Zelensyy makes 'desperate plea' for planes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a "desperate plea" for aircraft to fight Russia during a video call with US legislators, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said.

In the Democratic-controlled US Congress, there is strong bipartisan support for $10 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

The Ukrainian leader "made a desperate plea for European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine" during Saturday's video call, Schumer said.

"These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer," Schumer said in a statement.

More than 280 members of the Senate and House of Representatives took part in the call.

Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday

Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia has said in a Facebook post, without providing further details.

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have had two rounds of talks since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24.

China pushes 'direct' Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Beijing has urged direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine during a call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

The exchange marked the first call between the country's top diplomats since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine hostilities.

Wang told Secretary of State Blinken: "We encourage direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry.

"We hope that the fighting will stop as soon as possible... and that a large-scale humanitarian crisis will be prevented," Wang added, conceding negotiations between the two countries would not be "smooth sailing".

Bennett meets Putin in Moscow

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson has said.

While Israel, a close ally of the United States, has condemned the Russian invasion, voiced solidarity with Kiev and sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has said it will maintain communications with Moscow in the hope of helping to ease the crisis.

Large crowds in Hamburg, Paris protest Russia's war

Around 30,000 protesters have gathered in Hamburg to demonstrate against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, local police said.

The protests in Germany's second-largest city took place under the slogan "Peace in Ukraine and Security in Europe" against the military assault which has forced nearly 1.5 million refugees to flee westward into the European Union.

"Let us jointly say no to war," Iryna Tybinka, consul general of Ukraine in Hamburg, told protesters during a speech, according to local broadcaster NDR, adding the fight would continue and "we must win it".

In France, several thousand protesters gathered in the Place de la Republique in Paris to express their solidarity with Ukraine and opposition to the Russian invasion.

Many waved Ukrainian national flags and banners denouncing President Vladimir Putin.

IMF foresees 'devastating' economic damage

The IMF has warned that the already serious global economic impacts of the war in Ukraine would be "all the more devastating" should the conflict escalate.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," the IMF said in a statement after a meeting of the executive board.

"Should the conflict escalate, the economic damage would be all the more devastating."

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces holding key cities

Ukrainian forces were holding key cities in the central and southeastern part of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

His statement came as the Russians were trying to block and keep encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

“We’re inflicting losses on the occupants they could not see in their worst nightmare,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia flying out UN diplomats expelled by US

A Russian flight was en route to Washington to collect Russian diplomats who were expelled this week from their posts at the United Nations over US national security concerns, officials have said.

Russia denies the allegations and says it will retaliate for their expulsion.

A Rossiya Special Flight Squadron is flying to Washington from St. Petersburg to bring the diplomats to Russia, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"This plane will bring back home the Russian diplomats whom the Government of the United States has declared personae non grata," Zakharova said over Telegram.

UK to streamline sanctioning Russian oligarchs

Britain is to make it easier to penalise Russian oligarchs and align those sanctions with the European Union and the US over the invasion of Ukraine, the government has said.

The UK has been criticised for not doing enough to clamp down on oligarchs' ill-gotten gains which are frequently invested in luxury real estate in London, a popular destination.

Amendments will be introduced to the Economic Crimes bill, which the government now wants to be passed by the lower House of Commons on Monday, "to crack down on corrupt elites and ramp up pressure on (President Vladimir ) Putin's regime", a statement said.

Russia protests to US envoy over senator's call to 'take out' Putin

Russia's Foreign Ministry has protested to the US ambassador in Moscow on Saturday over remarks by US Senator Lindsey Graham advocating that President Vladimir Putin be assassinated.

It said in a statement that failure to unambiguously condemn the remarks and take concrete measures "will have a further devastating effect on Russian-American relations", already in tatters following Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

US Ambassador John Sullivan was summoned to the ministry to be told that Graham's comment would be treated as a serious crime in Russia.

"This is a public, terrorist appeal that is completely unacceptable," the ministry said.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, called on Twitter for someone in Russia to "take this guy out" - referring to Putin.

Putin warns NATO over Ukraine no-fly zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict.

He said any attempt by another power to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be considered by Russia to be a step into the military conflict.

Putin said Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and reiterated that his aims in Ukraine are to defend Russian speaking communities through the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of the country so that it became neutral.

He dismissed concerns that some sort of martial law or emergency situation could be declared in Russia.

Erdogan tells EU's Michel that Türkiye will work for peace

Türkiye'sPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday that Türkiye will continue all its efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

NATO member Türkiye shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both.

Ankara has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine unacceptable and offered to host peace talks, but opposes sanctions on Moscow.

UN confirms Ukraine's civilian death toll at 351

The UN human rights office said it has confirmed the deaths of 351 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

The Geneva-based office said that another 707 civilians were injured between Feb. 24 and midnight on Friday.

The rights office uses strict methodology and only reports casualties it has confirmed.

It said Saturday it believes the real figures are considerably higher, “especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days,” as the receipt of information from some places where there was intense fighting was delayed and many reports were still undergoing corroboration.

Russia's Aeroflot to halt all international flights

Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot has said that it was suspending all its international flights beginning March 8.

An Aeroflot statement on the "temporary suspension of all international flights from March 8," cited new "circumstances that impede the operation of flights," noting that all domestic routes would continue unchanged as well as flights to neighbouring Belarus.

Ukraine: Over 10,000 Russian soldiers killed

Ukraine has claimed that over 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed and 1,870 units of heavy and light military equipment, including 39 fighter planes and 40 helicopters, have been destroyed since Russia attacked its neighbour on February 24.

If true, the figures would be quite high, as the USSR is said to have lost 15,000 soldiers in the 10-year Afghanistan war.

There is no reaction from Russia on Ukrainian claims but earlier this week Russian defence ministry put the death toll at 498.

According to a Ukrainian General Staff statement, 39 aircraft, 40 helicopters, 269 tanks, 945 armoured vehicles, 105 artillery systems, 409 vehicles, and 60 fuel tanks were destroyed, and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were also disabled.

Blinken pledges more aid for Ukraine refugees

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has praised Poland for its open embrace of hundreds of thousands of fleeing Ukrainians.

Washington was preparing to set aside another $2.75 billion for the humanitarian crisis, he added.

"The people of Poland know how important it is to defend freedom," he said after talks with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Rzeszow, near the border with Ukraine.

"Poland is doing vital work in response to this crisis."

Türkiye: Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire should be country-wide

The humanitarian ceasefires declared by Russia in two Ukrainian cities should be country-wide and the corridors for evacuations and aid shipments must be opened across the country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Azerbaijani capital Baku, Cavusoglu also said that the ceasefire should be made lasting, adding that Ankara was working to evacuate its citizens in Ukraine by bus and train.

German broadcasters ARD, ZDF stop reporting from Russia

German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF have said they were stopping their reporting from Russia after Moscow backed the imposition of jail terms on media publishing "false information" about the military.

In response to the new legislation the broadcasters would "suspend their reporting from their Moscow bureau for the time being", they said in a statement, following similar decisions by other news media including BBC News and Bloomberg News.

Ukraine: Mariupol evacuation delayed by Russian ceasefire violations

Officials in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian forces, have said they are delaying an evacuation of the civilian population, accusing Moscow's troops of breaking a ceasefire.

"Due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the ceasefire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed," city officials said in a statement on social media.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych also said Russia was not observing an agreed ceasefire in certain areas, thwarting a joint plant to allow civilians to evacuate from front line cities.

Meanwhile, Russian defence ministry has accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of preventing civilians from leaving the areas. Russian forces had come under fire after it had set up the humanitarian corridors during a partial ceasefire, it added.

UK: Russian strikes in Ukraine lessen over past 24 hours

The rate of Russian air and artillery strikes in Ukraine over the past 24 hours has been lower than in previous days but Russian forces are believed to be advancing in the south of the country, Britain has said in an intelligence update.

"Ukraine continues to hold the key cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol," the British defence ministry said on Twitter. "There have been reports of street fighting in Sumy. It is highly likely that all four cities are encircled by Russian forces."

The ministry said Russian forces were probably advancing on the southern port city of Mykolaiv and there was a realistic possibility that some forces would attempt to circumvent the city to prioritise their advance towards Odessa.

Ukraine exodus reaches 1.45 million: UN agency

The International Organization for Migration has said the number of people who have left Ukraine since fighting began has now reached 1.45 million.

The UN migration agency, citing figures from government ministries in countries where they have arrived, said that 787,300 of them went to Poland. Some 228,700 fled to Moldova, 144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

The IOM said that nationals of 138 countries have crossed Ukraine’s borders into neighbouring nations.

Kremlin: Needed 'harsh' fake news law due to 'information war'

The Kremlin has defended new legislation that could see people jailed for up to 15 years for publishing "fake news" about the Russian military, saying the country was facing "an information war".

"The law was necessary and needed urgently because of the unprecedented -- not even campaign -- but information war that has been unleashed against our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, underscoring that a "harsh" law was required under the circumstances.

Peskov added that the West was behaving like bandits but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.

The UK urges its nationals to consider leaving Russia

Britain has urged its nationals to consider leaving Russia after Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine.

"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the British government said in a statement.

Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial sweep

Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least $153 million (140 million euros) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

A police source said a villa owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, had both been seized.

In addition, sources confirmed that yachts belonging to Russia's richest man, Alexey Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko, who has close tied with Russian President Putin, were impounded overnight in the northern Italian port of Imperia.

Ukraine claims it shot down Russian army helicopter

Ukrainian forces have shot down a Russian army helicopter, the country’s Defence Ministry has claimed.

The ministry's Twitter feed showed a helicopter flying over a field being shot down. The helicopter caught fire after the strike, followed by a large explosion.