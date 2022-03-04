The French government’s anti-Muslim hatred has reached the threshold of persecution under international law, a scathing new report finds.

Published by CAGE, an independent advocacy organisation, the report highlights the unprecedented crackdown on Muslims in France under the sweeping ‘Systematic Obstruction’ powers, exactly four years since its application.

Authored by French legal jurist and CAGE researcher Rayan Freschi, the report titled ‘We are beginning to spread Terror: The state-sponsored persecution of Muslims in France’ outlines the methods of persecution of French Muslims by Emmanuel Macron’s government, including the sanctioning and forced dissolution of organisations by decree, as well as the heavy-handed policing and criminalisation of Islam in social, religious and political spheres.

Commenting on its launch, Freschi said the report “documents how the French state has swiftly dismantled the foundations of the Muslim community’s autonomy through a calculated persecution, spreading terror among an entire religious community.”

Under Macron’s presidency, the French state has launched a multipronged assault on Muslim civil society in the name of combatting “Islamist separatism” and preserving the French laicite (secularism).

The report details the sweeping executive powers that have enabled persecution, amounting to a policy of maximum pressure policing in which almost exclusively Muslim institutions are systematically monitored, surveilled, investigated and sanctioned for minor infractions.

Hundreds of establishments, including mosques and Muslim schools have been shuttered and millions of Euros have been seized.

According to the latest statistics released by the French government in January 2022, there have been 24,887 investigations carried out; 718 Muslim organisations have been closed or dissolved; and €46 million ($50 million) has been confiscated.

On average, that amounts to 24 investigations a day, 15 closures a month, and 10 million seized a year.

The French state’s pattern of behaviour is “calculated to harass and humiliate Muslims, resulting in the intentional and severe deprivation of the minority’s freedom of religion, of opinion, of association and right to property,” the report argued.