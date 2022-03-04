A court in Sweden has sentenced a mother to six years in jail for allowing her son to fight for Daesh as a child soldier in Syria.

The 49-year-old was convicted of aggravated war crimes and violations of international law on Friday.

She did not stop "her son, then aged 12 to 15, from being recruited and used as a child soldier" for Daesh in the armed conflict in Syria, the Stockholm district court said in a statement.

The woman and her husband had been part of a "cult-like" environment. In April 2013, she brought her son to join his father and an older son in Syria.

The court found that she must have understood that her son was used as a child soldier.

"She has not taken adequate steps to stop this, neither has she wanted to stop it, but his role as a child soldier had been in accordance with her convictions," the court said.

READ MORE:‘Canary Caliph’: Who was the head of Daesh killed by the US?