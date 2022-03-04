A powerful explosion inside a Shia Muslim mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar has killed at least 56 people and wounded some 194 others.

Daesh claimed on its Amaq propaganda site that its fighter carried out Friday's suicide bombing.

Peshawar Police Chief Muhammed Ejaz Khan said the violence started when two armed attackers opened fire on police outside the mosque in Peshawar’s old city.

One attacker and one policeman were killed in the gunfight, and another police official was wounded. The remaining attacker then ran inside the mosque and detonated a bomb.

Local police official Waheed Khan said the explosion occurred as worshippers had gathered in the Kucha Risaldar mosque for Friday prayers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing.

'Bodies everywhere'

Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors worked feverishly.