On February 22, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the ambitious Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia. His decision did not exactly come as a surprise but it did mark a dramatic U-turn for his own party, the centre-left Social Democratic party (SPD), which had initiated and seen the project through completion.

Scholz’s move to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine also means that he might be destroying what could have been a legacy of his own partyman and former Chancellor Gerhard Schroder, considered the man behind the $11 billion project, designed to double the gas supply from Russia to Germany.

Over the years, the SPD had vehemently defended the project against criticism—specially from its own political ally, the Green Party, and also the United States—and Schroder’s role in the project had a big part to play in its stand.

Schroder actively lobbied the Russian gas company Gazprom to push through the Nord Stream 2 project. Although he is no longer politically active, Schroder still greatly influences politics in Germany.

Schroder era and Germany-Russia friendship

In order to be able to understand Schroder's influence on German politics, it is necessary to understand Germany's foreign policy strategy during Schroder's period. During his term in office between 1998 and 2005, Schroder, together with the Greens in the coalition government, pursued a foreign policy based on independent decision-making, away from the US’s sphere of influence. Basically, Germany wanted to establish Europe as an independent actor in international politics. This foreign policy line led to Germany deepening its relations with Russia at the cost of neglecting its transatlantic relations with the US.

This foreign policy strategy was to leave a lasting mark on Germany and Europe. Schroder and Putin were very well known for their “male friendship” at the time and still maintain excellent relations. Putin's speech in the German Bundestag in 2001 was the greatest symbolic event for German-Russian relations at that time. In his Russian-German speech, Putin spoke of a close partnership with democratic Europe and praised German culture in particular. The members of the Bundestag were impressed; a close partnership with Russia seemed possible.

Transatlantic relations reach a low point

On the other hand, transatlantic relations with the US deteriorated. It worried the US that Germany was acting more and more independently and no longer entirely adhered to American guidelines. The Iraq crisis in 2003 was to mark the final break between Germany and the US. Washington had called on its western allies to send troops to Iraq. Germany, together with France, other western EU states, and Russia, opposed this demand. Schroder's decision to reject the US demand was a conscious one. It showed Germany's ambition to act independently in international politics and pursue a common line with Russia.

A shocked US put relations with Western Europe on hold. Minister of Defence Donald Rumsfeld went to the extent of calling called Western Europe “old Europe” while declaring the Eastern European NATO member states “new Europe”. German-American relations had reached their lowest point and would continue to do so until the election of Angela Merkel in 2005.

Schroder's lobbying activities for Russia

Although the former SPD Chancellor has retired from active politics, he continued to be active in the background, especially for Russian gas companies.

Shortly after the end of his term in office, Schroder took over chairmanship of the supervisory board of Nord Stream AG, 51 percent of which belongs to the Russian company, Gazprom. For Putin, this was a prestigious success in order to be able to push through the Nord Stream pipeline project. Several German politicians criticised Schroder's decision and accused him of selling himself to Russia.