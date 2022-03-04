Melinda French Gates has criticised her ex-husband Bill Gates for having met multiple times with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier accused of child sex crimes who committed suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial.

In her first televised interview since the couple announced their divorce in May, French Gates also acknowledged that she had once met Epstein, saying that afterward she "had nightmares."

"I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door," she said, without clarifying when the meeting occurred.

She described Epstein in the meeting as "abhorrent," and "evil personified," but declined to say if she requested her husband to stop meeting with him.

"Any of the questions remaining about what Bill's relationship there was, those are for Bill to answer, but I made it very clear how I felt about him," said French Gates.

Epstein's role in divorce

When asked by the CBS journalist if her husband's relationship with Epstein played a role in their divorce, the philanthropist, reportedly worth $6 billion, said that it was one of "many things" that contributed.

The Wall Street Journal revealed that Bill Gates's March 2020 departure from Microsoft occurred during an investigation into an affair he had with an employee in 2000.