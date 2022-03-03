Türkiye has appointed Vahit Kirisci as the new agriculture and forestry minister after his predecessor Bekir Pakdemirli stepped down, according to the Official Gazette.

Pakdemirli had requested an exemption from his chair, the gazette said on Thursday.

Kirisci, 62, has a bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering and a doctoral degree from Cranfield University in the UK. He became a professor in 2003.