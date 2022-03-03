French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would run for a second term in April's elections, seeking a mandate to steer the Euro zone's second-largest economy through the fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macron announced his bid on Thursday in a letter published by several regional newspapers.

If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader for two decades to win a second term in office.

"We have not achieved everything we set out to do. There are choices that, with the experience I have gained from you, I would probably make differently," Macron said in the letter, listing the different crises he had to face over the past five years, including militant attacks, Covid, riots and war.

He defended his record, pointing to unemployment at a 15-year low.

"I am a candidate to defend our values that are threatened by the disruptions of the world," he added.

READ MORE:Ahead of election, Macron bets on rosy French economy

Ukraine war

Macron acknowledged that the election would not be a normal one due to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Of course, I will not be able to campaign as I would have liked because of the context," he said while vowing to "explain our project with clarity and commitment".

Without giving a detailed manifesto, Macron said he would continue to cut taxes and push for the French to work more, suggesting a return of abandoned pension reform.

He also hinted at a reform of the education system, saying teachers should be freer and paid better.