Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman has said his country looks at Israel as a "potential ally," not as an enemy, if the Palestinian cause is to be resolved.

Crown Prince Mohammed spoke to The Atlantic magazine and was cited on Thursday by the Saudi state-run SPA news agency.

He said some issues must be resolved before reaching that moment.

"We look at Israel as a potential ally but before that, it should solve its problems with the Palestinians," said Mohammed bin Salman.

He said every country has full freedom to do what it sees fit, in reference to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) normalisation deal with Israel, and added that Saudi Arabia hopes to find a solution to the problem between the Israelis and Palestinians.

