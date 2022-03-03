The legislative panel probing the assault on the US Capitol by a mob of then-president Donald Trump's supporters has alleged in a court filing that he and his allies took part in a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.

The filing by the House of Representatives Select Committee on Wednesday seeks access to documents from rightwing lawyer John Eastman, who has refused to testify, citing attorney-client privilege.

"The Select Committee...has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," the panel wrote in their brief.

The committee's comments are not its final conclusion, as the probe continues. But they were seen as its most extensive and damning statement yet about Trump's behavior as he fought to cling to power after losing to Joe Biden.

It was Trump ally Eastman who wrote a now-famous memo in which he outlined how Vice President Mike Pence could prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's election win over Trump during what would normally have been a routine session of Congress on January 6, 2021. In the end, Pence declined to do so.

Evidence of violation