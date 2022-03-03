The goal of Moscow's special "military operation" is to demilitarise Ukraine, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, accusing Ukraine's leader of promoting "anti-Russian, Russophobe" rhetoric.

Once Ukraine has been demilitarised, the Ukrainians "must decide themselves how they will live," Lavrov said on Wednesday in an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera TV channel.

All people living in Ukraine must have a say in this matter, he said.

Lavrov said Russia recognises Zelenskyy as Ukraine's legitimate president, although "he lied to the people" with his promise to end the country's civil war.

Zelenskyy has been promoting "anti-Russian, Russophobe" rhetoric and making extremely controversial statements, he added.

Ready to compromise

Lavrov said Zelenskyy's demand for security guarantees is "a positive step" and Russia is ready to discuss the issue during the second round of talks with Ukrainian officials.

However, he said the second round may not happen because Kiev is waiting for Washington's nod.

"The fact that President Zelenskyy declared his readiness, or rather, his desire to receive security guarantees – I think this is a positive step," said Lavrov.

"Our negotiators are ready to discuss these guarantees with Ukrainian representatives during the second round of talks. But they have not yet confirmed the second round. They are biding time. I think they are also not allowed by the Americans. No one believes in Kiev's independence now," he said.

He refused to divulge any details about the first round of talks "because this is only the initial phase."

He denied that Russia wants Ukraine to capitulate, stressing that Moscow is ready to compromise to find a solution.

"If the (Ukrainian) authorities agree to the conditions that are currently being discussed, there will be an agreement," he said.

'Denazification'

Lavrov said there are many facts that prove that Ukraine is a part of the West's plan to create a "hostile belt" around Russia.

For two years, Ukraine has been "pumped" with weapons and the shipments significantly increased in recent months, he noted.

Simultaneously, the US and UK were constructing military bases in the country, including on the Sea of Azov, he continued.

Pentagon also sponsored the construction of military biological laboratories in Ukraine, he said.

Lavrov said Russia took serious note of Zelenskyy's statement about making Ukraine a nuclear power, stressing that the former Soviet country has the potential to have nuclear weapons.

The minister slammed Western media and politicians for turning a blind eye to the problems and suffering of people in Donbass "who had been bombed and killed for eight years."

Another major objective for Russia is Ukraine’s "denazification," he said.

Lavrov said he was astonished by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s comments that Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine was driven by "historical responsibility."

"What’s that supposed to mean? That historical guilt and awareness of historical guilt makes Germany support neo-Nazis?" he questioned.