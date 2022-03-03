Humanitarian agencies may have distributed enough aid in Afghanistan to avert famine and large-scale starvation, but the country's economic collapse is "approaching a point of irreversibility," the UN envoy to Kabul has said.

UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons told the UN Security Council on Wednesday that it is "most urgent" to resolve the root problems of the economic crisis, but doing so will require cooperating on all issues with the Taliban which seized power in August after the Western-backed government collapsed.

"We do not believe that we can truly assist the Afghan people without working with the de facto authorities," Lyons said in urging the council to approve a new mandate for her mission.

The Taliban authorities lack international recognition six months after overrunning Kabul as the last US-led international troops departed, ending 20 years of war.

Donors cut financial aid constituting more than 70 percent of government expenditures and about $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets were frozen. Many Taliban leaders remain under US and UN sanctions.

'Averted our worst fears of famine'