Hundreds of Ukrainians are set to arrive in Israel over the weekend, the body in charge of processing immigration for Jews abroad has said, following Russia's assault on its neighbour.

According to the Jewish Agency, over 300 "Ukrainian Jewish refugees will arrive on three separate flights from Warsaw, Moldova and Romania" on Sunday.

The Romanian flight will carry 100 orphans, it added in a statement.

By Israeli law, Jews anywhere in the world, as well as their children, grandchildren and spouses, are eligible for citizenship.

Israel prepared to absorb 'thousands'

A spokeswoman for the semi-governmental Jewish Agency which processes requests said thousands have been submitted since Russia's February 24 attack on Ukraine.