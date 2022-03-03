WORLD
2 MIN READ
Collective of US states probes TikTok's impact on children
Consortium of eight states says it will look into the harms TikTok can cause to its young users and what the company knew about those possible harms.
Collective of US states probes TikTok's impact on children
TikTok has soared in popularity in recent years, with over 85 million users in 2022 in the US alone. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 3, 2022

A consortium of US states has announced an investigation into TikTok's possible harms to young users of the platform, which has boomed in popularity, especially among children.

Officials across the United States have launched their own probes and lawsuits against Big Tech giants as the national government has failed to pass new regulations due in part to partisan gridlock.

The consortium of eight states will look into the harms TikTok can cause to its young users and what TikTok knew about those possible harms, said a statement from California attorney general Rob Bonta on Wednesday.

The investigation focuses, among other things, on TikTok's techniques to boost young user engagement, including efforts to increase the frequency and duration of children's use.

"We don't know what social media companies knew about these harms and when," Bonta said in a statement.

"Our nationwide investigation will allow us to get much-needed answers and determine if TikTok is violating the law in promoting its platform to young Californians," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Series of probes and lawsuits

TikTok's short-form videos have boomed in popularity with the youngest users, prompting growing concern from parents over the potential their children could develop unhealthy use habits or be exposed to harmful content.

The platform welcomed the investigation as a chance to be provide information on its efforts to protect users.

"We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community," TikTok's statement said.

"We look forward to providing information on the many safety and privacy protections we have for teens," it added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh