United Nations member states gathered in Nairobi, Kenya at the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5.2) to discuss a legally binding treaty to fight plastic pollution. The treaty, according to WWF, is one of the world’s most ambitious environmental actions since the 1989 Montreal Protocol – which effectively phased out ozone-depleting substances.

“[This meeting] is a critical milestone,” says John Duncan, No Plastics in Nature Initiative Lead, WWF International.

“Plastic pollution has been so widespread and also difficult to clean up that we need to address the problem at the source – at the level of production, consumption and trade,” he adds in an email interview with TRT World. “The patchwork of national and regional initiatives we currently have – mostly voluntary – aren’t adequate to effectively and efficiently tackle the problem of plastic pollution.”

Duncan believes that if done right, a new treaty can “help countries and other stakeholders overcome the urgent collective action problem posed by plastic pollution.” He notes that by setting a common standard of action, it would accelerate industry transformation and existing voluntary initiatives.

According to Duncan, everyone needs to work together to eliminate “unnecessary and problematic” plastic, shift to reuse models, radically increase recycling levels and stop the leakages in the current system. He notes that these would all fall into place as long as a strong global plastics treaty is implemented.

“Delaying such a global plastics treaty,” Duncan says, “will mean we continue to pollute ecosystems, resulting in significant ecological, social, and economic harm.”

Asked about the severity of the plastic pollution problem across the globe, Duncan explains that almost every species group in the ocean has encountered plastic pollution, with scientists observing negative effects in almost 90 percent of assessed species.

“Not only has plastic pollution entered the marine food web, it is significantly affecting the productivity of some of the world’s most important marine ecosystems like coral reefs and mangroves,” he adds.