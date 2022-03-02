At least three people have been killed and 18 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan's troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The roadside explosion occurred on Wednesday as a police van traveled through the provincial capital, Quetta.

"At least three people are dead including a senior police officer," Fida Hussain Shah, a senior police official, told AFP, adding that the attack was believed to have targeted police.

"It was an improvised explosive device and apparently two to three kilograms of explosive was used," he added.

He said 18 people were injured in the incident, including four police.

Waseem Baig, a spokesperson for Quetta's Civil Hospital, also confirmed the death toll while putting the number of injured at 25.

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and poorest province despite being rich in natural resources.

READ MORE: Deadly attack from Afghanistan targets Pakistani soldiers