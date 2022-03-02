France's highest court has decided to uphold a ban on barristers wearing the hijab and other religious symbols in courtrooms in the north of the country.

Wednesday's ruling was the first of its kind that would set a precedent for the rest of the country.

Display of religious symbols is an emotive subject in France and the court's decision may stir a nationwide debate over so-called core Republican values of secularism and identity ahead of April's presidential election.

The case was brought by Sarah Asmeta, a 30-year-old hijab-wearing French-Syrian lawyer, who challenged a rule set by the Bar Council of Lille that bans religious markers in its courtrooms on the grounds that it was discriminatory.

In its ruling, the Court of Cassation said the ban was "necessary and appropriate, on the one hand to preserve the independence of the lawyer and, on the other, to guarantee the right to a fair trial."

Banning the wearing of religious symbols "does not constitute discrimination," it added.

READ MORE: Women in France seek to end 'humiliation' against the hijab in sports

Disappointed

Asmeta told Reuters she was shocked and disappointed with the ruling.

"Why does covering my hair stop my client from the right to a free trial?" she told Reuters. "My clients are not children. If they choose me as their lawyer, with my veil, then it is their choice."

There is no law that explicitly says Asmeta cannot wear her hijab, a headscarf worn by some Muslim women, in the courtroom.

In the months after she took an oath and entered law as a trainee barrister, the Lille Bar Council passed its own internal rule banning any signs of political, philosophical and religious conviction to be worn with the gown in court.