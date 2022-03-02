WORLD
3 MIN READ
Houthi rebel strike kills several Sudanese soldiers in Yemen's Hajjah
The attack targeted a military camp in Midi, in Hajjah province near the border with Saudi Arabia, a Yemeni Defence Ministry source says.
Houthi rebel strike kills several Sudanese soldiers in Yemen's Hajjah
A reported Houthi attack on coalition sites in the same province in mid-December killed 14 Sudanese soldiers. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
March 2, 2022

A Yemeni Houthi rebel strike on a military camp in the country's northwest has killed nine Sudanese soldiers from a pro-government coalition.

"Nine members of the Sudanese forces were killed and 30 others wounded this morning by a Houthi missile," a Yemeni defence ministry source said on Wednesday.

The attack targeted a military camp in Midi, in Hajjah province near the border with Saudi Arabia, the source added, requesting anonymity.

Another defence ministry official confirmed the toll.

A reported Houthi attack on coalition sites in the same province in mid-December killed 14 Sudanese soldiers.

The Saudi-led military coalition has been supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government since 2015 in its battle against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis control much of the country's north, including the capital Sanaa.

READ MORE: UNSC extends arms embargo to all Houthi rebels in Yemen

READ MORE: UN: Fighting in Yemen displaced over 23,000 people so far this year

RECOMMENDED

Five-thousand Sudanese soldiers

Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has sent thousands of soldiers to fight in Yemen, which lies across the other side of the Red Sea.

The troops include men from the notorious Janjaweed militia, which is accused of atrocities in the conflict that erupted in 2003 in Sudan's western Darfur region.

In late 2019, Sudan's transitional government said the country had reduced its troop strength in Yemen from 15,000 to 5,000 men.

The Yemen conflict, which began in 2014 after the Houthis seized Sanaa, has sparked what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia hired Sudanese children to fight war in Yemen – NYT

READ MORE:Sudan says it has reduced troops in Yemen to 5,000

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh