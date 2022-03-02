WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands of asylum seekers attempt to flee Morocco into Spain's Melilla
About 2,500 sub-Saharan African migrants stormed the border fence separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco but Spanish security forces managed to stop majority of them.
Thousands of asylum seekers attempt to flee Morocco into Spain's Melilla
Melilla and Ceuta, another Spanish territory in North Africa, have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
March 2, 2022

Around 2,500 migrants stormed the border fence separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco, with some 500 managing to cross, in one of the largest influxes in recent years.

The migrants used "hooks" to scale the high fence that separates the tiny territory from Morocco and threw rocks at police, the Spanish government's local delegation said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The great violence used by the migrants... overwhelmed the Moroccan security forces who were trying to prevent them from reaching the fence," it added.

Three Spanish Guardia Civil police suffered "slight injuries" in the incident and three migrants were also treated for injuries near the fence.

About 2,5000 sub-Saharan African migrants stormed the border at around 9:30 am (0830 GMT), but Spanish security forces managed to "neutralise most of them" and only 500 managed to get in, the statement said.

READ MORE: Record hundreds of migrants attempt crossing into Spain's Melilla enclave

Europe's land border with Africa

RECOMMENDED

Melilla and Ceuta, another Spanish territory in North Africa, have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa.

They are favoured entry points for African undocumented migrants seeking a better life in Europe, who get there by either climbing over the border fence or by swimming along the coast.

Claimed by Morocco, the two cities have long been a flashpoint in diplomatic relations between Rabat and Madrid, which insists both are integral parts of Spain.

In mid-May 2021, Spain was caught off guard when more than 10,000 people swam or used small inflatable boats to cross into Ceuta territory.

Last year 1,092 migrants managed to enter Melilla, a 23-percent drop from 2020, according to interior ministry figures.

READ MORE: Why is the rift between Morocco and Spain widening?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh